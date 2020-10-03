1/1
Linda Caroline SAMUEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAMUEL, Linda Caroline Peacefully passed away at St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in her 80th year. Survived by her brother Quentin White (Jo-Anne), her sons Walter (Cathy) and Peter (Heather), grandchildren Misty, Alex, Jacob, and great-grandchildren Sawyer and Freyja. A long-time resident of Dundas, her generosity of her personal time was a blessing to those she touched, for many years as a volunteer at the local jail through the Elizabeth Fry Society, Blackadar Nursing Home, and St. Joseph's Villa, time well given back to the community. According to her wishes, a private cremation has taken place and a memorial service to be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Elizabeth Fry Society would be appreciated by the family. www.marlattfhdundas.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
9056277452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved