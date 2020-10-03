SAMUEL, Linda Caroline Peacefully passed away at St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in her 80th year. Survived by her brother Quentin White (Jo-Anne), her sons Walter (Cathy) and Peter (Heather), grandchildren Misty, Alex, Jacob, and great-grandchildren Sawyer and Freyja. A long-time resident of Dundas, her generosity of her personal time was a blessing to those she touched, for many years as a volunteer at the local jail through the Elizabeth Fry Society, Blackadar Nursing Home, and St. Joseph's Villa, time well given back to the community. According to her wishes, a private cremation has taken place and a memorial service to be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Elizabeth Fry Society would be appreciated by the family. www.marlattfhdundas.com