Linda CARROLL

Born April 14, 1950, in Hamilton, Ontario Died October 27, 2020, in Hamilton, Ontario Suddenly in the early morning on October 27, 2020, Linda Marie Carroll passed away peacefully in her sleep and our world is a bit dimmer. Predeceased by her Mother and best friend Betty Truman and her Step-Father Bill Truman. Survived by her loving Face and husband of 45 years, Stephen Carroll, her children, Simon (Andrea Davies), Sara (Eli Harrod) and Amy (Bob Baric) and her many Brothers, Sisters, Nieces and Nephews in Canada and abroad. Lovingly remembered as Grandma/Memma of Declan, Rhys, Leighton, Mason, Brinley and Keaton. Linda will be forever remembered as a killer of plants, lover of knick-knacks, avid watcher of Dr. Phil and other awful television shows. She loved scrabble, scratch tickets and painted nails. Linda had a ready smile and an easy laugh and wore her heart on her sleeve. She made sure that there was always KD, grilled cheese and snacks in the house for the grandkids. Our hearts are broken at her loss. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral home at 796 Upper Gage Ave. (between Mohawk and Fennell) on Friday, October 30th between 7 pm and 9 pm. Due to COVID-19, all in attendance must wear a mask. A private interment will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers please raise a glass of your favourite drink and remember what a kind and loving woman we have lost; we certainly will (multiple times). Donations in Linda's name can be made to the charity of your choosing. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com