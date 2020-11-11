1/
Linda CREPEAULT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Mother of David (Tracy) and Steven. She is also survived by her mother, Bernice and sisters, Dawna, Margaret and Colleen. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Macassa Lodge who supported and cared for Linda in her final days. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Burlington where Linda will be laid to rest with her husband Yves. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Online tributes and condolences can be made at: www.markeydermody.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markey-Dermody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved