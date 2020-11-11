Peacefully passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Mother of David (Tracy) and Steven. She is also survived by her mother, Bernice and sisters, Dawna, Margaret and Colleen. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Macassa Lodge who supported and cared for Linda in her final days. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Burlington where Linda will be laid to rest with her husband Yves. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Online tributes and condolences can be made at: www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 11, 2020.