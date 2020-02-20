|
Peacefully on Monday February 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by the love of her family. Linda lost her valiant battle with MS at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Gordon for almost 46 years. Loving mother to Sherri (Scott), Ryan (Dawn), and Brent. Linda treasured her grandchildren Brodi, Ethan, Talvi, Quinn, Stevie Lynn, Mackenna, Kian and Carson. Dear Sister in law to Susan and Arnold. Predeceased by her parents Al and Barb Lockard and brother Jim. Dearest friends of Arja, Bobbi, Penny, Tracy, Phyllis and Alan who all got to say goodbye with the family. She will be forever remembered by a niece, nephews, extended family and many friends. A special thank you to Dr. Chong the MSDU team and all the wonderful Nurses, Doctor's and RT's in CTU West (4th floor) at St. Joseph's Hospital and the PSW's of Bayshore Home Care for all their care and compassion. Linda was a fighter and a giving soul, a little piece of her lives on in her youngest son Brent after donating her kidney to him 21 years ago. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Saturday from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Hamilton, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Cremation. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the MS Society would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020