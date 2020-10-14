We are saddened to announce the passing of Linda Gay Welstead Lazier (Nuttall), at St Peter's hospital in Hamilton, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Beloved Nana to Fiona Gay Stocker, mother to Suzanne Welstead (Shelley Adams) and Sarah Welstead (Max Stocker), and wife to Peter Lazier, Linda will be missed by the very many lives she touched in her family, community and her professional work. Loving sister to Susan (Nuttall), Richard (Nuttall) and Jim (Nuttall, deceased), and stepmother to Natalie, Nicole and Nancy, Linda was long the heart of her blended family. A graduate of McMaster University, Linda loved her career as a high school French teacher, most recently at Ancaster High Secondary School. Upon her retirement in 2002, she enjoyed having more time to focus on travel and on the volunteer and community work that she had done throughout her life, including at Wesley Urban Ministries, Welcome Inn Community Centre, and New Horizons Thrift Store on James Street. Anyone who knew Linda knows that in addition to being an enthusiastic bridge player, she was a talented pianist, chorister and bell-ringer. Though in recent years she was less able to play piano, that didn't stop her from teaching Fiona the basics, or performing in the Hamilton Sings! Community Choir. And of course we all loved her bell concerts at Wellington Square United Church! For over a decade, Linda was also an active and dedicated member of Ryerson United Church. A service celebrating Linda's life will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 2pm at Marlatt Funeral Home on Main Street in Hamilton. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the in-person service will be limited to immediate family, but it will be broadcast via Facebook Live for anyone who wishes to participate virtually. In honour of Linda's long commitment to volunteering, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Welcome Inn Community Centre. We would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Geriatric Rehabilitation Unit at Juravinski Hospital, whose nurses helped to make a difficult time more bearable.