1/1
Linda Gay Welstead (Nuttall) Lazier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are saddened to announce the passing of Linda Gay Welstead Lazier (Nuttall), at St Peter's hospital in Hamilton, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Beloved Nana to Fiona Gay Stocker, mother to Suzanne Welstead (Shelley Adams) and Sarah Welstead (Max Stocker), and wife to Peter Lazier, Linda will be missed by the very many lives she touched in her family, community and her professional work. Loving sister to Susan (Nuttall), Richard (Nuttall) and Jim (Nuttall, deceased), and stepmother to Natalie, Nicole and Nancy, Linda was long the heart of her blended family. A graduate of McMaster University, Linda loved her career as a high school French teacher, most recently at Ancaster High Secondary School. Upon her retirement in 2002, she enjoyed having more time to focus on travel and on the volunteer and community work that she had done throughout her life, including at Wesley Urban Ministries, Welcome Inn Community Centre, and New Horizons Thrift Store on James Street. Anyone who knew Linda knows that in addition to being an enthusiastic bridge player, she was a talented pianist, chorister and bell-ringer. Though in recent years she was less able to play piano, that didn't stop her from teaching Fiona the basics, or performing in the Hamilton Sings! Community Choir. And of course we all loved her bell concerts at Wellington Square United Church! For over a decade, Linda was also an active and dedicated member of Ryerson United Church. A service celebrating Linda's life will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 2pm at Marlatt Funeral Home on Main Street in Hamilton. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the in-person service will be limited to immediate family, but it will be broadcast via Facebook Live for anyone who wishes to participate virtually. In honour of Linda's long commitment to volunteering, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Welcome Inn Community Centre. We would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Geriatric Rehabilitation Unit at Juravinski Hospital, whose nurses helped to make a difficult time more bearable.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
615 Main Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1J4
9055286303
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved