Linda passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 73. Linda will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by Stanley, her daughter Kimberly, son Travis, grandchildren Taylor, Ceili and Matt (Candace). Great grandchildren Piper and Avro. Linda's siblings, Beverly (Gerry), Gloria (Sonny), Margie, Howie (Linda), Marylynn (Marvin), Patty, Lloyd (Rita). As well as many nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends. In keeping with Linda's wishes, private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Mom's wishes were to be brought back to her birthplace in Nova Scotia as her final resting place.



