1/1
Linda Jane Calvin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 73. Linda will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by Stanley, her daughter Kimberly, son Travis, grandchildren Taylor, Ceili and Matt (Candace). Great grandchildren Piper and Avro. Linda's siblings, Beverly (Gerry), Gloria (Sonny), Margie, Howie (Linda), Marylynn (Marvin), Patty, Lloyd (Rita). As well as many nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends. In keeping with Linda's wishes, private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Mom's wishes were to be brought back to her birthplace in Nova Scotia as her final resting place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved