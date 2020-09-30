"There is a link death cannot sever, Love and memories last forever" It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Bryers announces her passing at the Juravinski Hospital at the age of 63. Linda passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, September 25, 2020. Beloved mother of Jessica (Kim) and Harland, loving sister to Kathy and cherished lifelong friend to Mark Cook, Renee Carter and Meryl Spicer (predeceased), devoted daughter of Harold and Jane Bryers (both predeceased). Linda possessed an adventurous spirit and truly lived life to the fullest. She was extremely sociable and charismatic and loved to regale friends with humorous stories and anecdotes. Linda was a talented artist who was always willing to share her gift with others. Linda was a respected and well-loved member of the Today's Family Early Learning and Child Care team for over twenty years. In recent years, she spent her days engaging with families in Today's Family Early On centres throughout the Hamilton area. Linda was a genuine, caring person and her outgoing nature could light up any room. Her magnetic personality attracted colleagues, children and families alike and she will be dearly missed by many, many people who had the privilege to get to know her over the years. Our family is extremely grateful for the ongoing care and compassion provided to Linda by Dr. Levine and the oncology team at the Juravinski Cancer Centre. A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to CityKidz or the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation.



