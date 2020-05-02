It is with great sorrow that we mourn the passing of our daughter and sister Linda on April 30, 2020. Although her life was not an easy one, she lived it with a child like wonder and simple innocence. As she goes to join her mother Mary in Heaven, she leaves behind her father Henry, brother David and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Linda will be fondly remembered by her family and friends at Grace Villa. Special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Peter's Hospital for their wonderful care. Arrangements entrusted to DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948.



