January 23, 1951 - Hamilton, Ontario April 14, 2020 - Cochrane, Alberta It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Linda Marie Robertshaw of Cochrane, AB, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Linda's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Linda Robertshaw, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS &HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Cochrane, 369 RAILWAY STREET, COCHRANE, AB, T4C 2E2, Telephone: 403-932-4740.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020