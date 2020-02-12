|
After a brief illness and a valiant fight, it is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of a beautiful soul, Linda, on February 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Nettie and Dave Wood. She leaves behind her "awesome sister" Patti (aka Sissy) and brother James, as well as her aunts Kathy and Lil, and her Uncle Frank. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many friends. She will be sadly missed by her long time best friend, Jane. She leaves behind her constant companion, fur-baby Ava. Special thanks to the staff at Juravinski Hospital CICU and Cancer Centre for their care and compassion. Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton (905)544-1147 from 1:00-2:00 pm with service to follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Cremation will follow. Casual dress is requested in honour of Linda. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Assistance Program. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020