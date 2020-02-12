Home

POWERED BY

Services
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Mary WOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Mary WOOD Obituary
After a brief illness and a valiant fight, it is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of a beautiful soul, Linda, on February 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Nettie and Dave Wood. She leaves behind her "awesome sister" Patti (aka Sissy) and brother James, as well as her aunts Kathy and Lil, and her Uncle Frank. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many friends. She will be sadly missed by her long time best friend, Jane. She leaves behind her constant companion, fur-baby Ava. Special thanks to the staff at Juravinski Hospital CICU and Cancer Centre for their care and compassion. Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton (905)544-1147 from 1:00-2:00 pm with service to follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Cremation will follow. Casual dress is requested in honour of Linda. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Assistance Program. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -