Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda MUDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda MUDIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda MUDIE Obituary
With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the passing of our dear mother and sister Linda. Linda was born in Sussex, England. Predeceased by her late husband Gordon Mudie. Loving mother to Bobby Joe and Kristin (Phil) and their fur babies. Loving sister to David, Jeannie, Gord (Linda), Debby (Luke), Billy (Claire), Michael (Linda), Jimmy (Selma). Predeceased by her mother Beryl and father Archie. Foster mother to Roy, Nathan and Amanda. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Linda was a member of Jubilee Community Church and Lumberton Church of Christ in Texas. A special thank you to Pastor Ralph. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date due to COVID-19. God bless you mom.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -