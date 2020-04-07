|
|
With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the passing of our dear mother and sister Linda. Linda was born in Sussex, England. Predeceased by her late husband Gordon Mudie. Loving mother to Bobby Joe and Kristin (Phil) and their fur babies. Loving sister to David, Jeannie, Gord (Linda), Debby (Luke), Billy (Claire), Michael (Linda), Jimmy (Selma). Predeceased by her mother Beryl and father Archie. Foster mother to Roy, Nathan and Amanda. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Linda was a member of Jubilee Community Church and Lumberton Church of Christ in Texas. A special thank you to Pastor Ralph. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date due to COVID-19. God bless you mom.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020