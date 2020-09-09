After an extended illness, Linda passed away quietly with family at her side at St. Joseph's Hospital. Survived by her devoted husband of nearly 50 years David. Loving mother to Heather Wolfe, (Marcus) and Eric. Also survived by sisters Yarmila Dingle, and Denise Hartwell and sister in-laws Patricia Lawrence, and Jackie (Blair) Irvine. Linda will be also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Linda lived in Greensville and Dundas most her life, and worked for many years at Lilja Chiropractic. As per Linda's wishes cremation has taken place. Due to pandemic restrictions service will be for family only with a small celebration of life at the Hamilton Air Force Club of which she was a long time member. Please sign Linda's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca