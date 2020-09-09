1/1
Linda "Sam" Pyle
1951-03-12 - 2020-09-06
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After an extended illness, Linda passed away quietly with family at her side at St. Joseph's Hospital. Survived by her devoted husband of nearly 50 years David. Loving mother to Heather Wolfe, (Marcus) and Eric. Also survived by sisters Yarmila Dingle, and Denise Hartwell and sister in-laws Patricia Lawrence, and Jackie (Blair) Irvine. Linda will be also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Linda lived in Greensville and Dundas most her life, and worked for many years at Lilja Chiropractic. As per Linda's wishes cremation has taken place. Due to pandemic restrictions service will be for family only with a small celebration of life at the Hamilton Air Force Club of which she was a long time member. Please sign Linda's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cattel, Eaton & Chambers Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Dundas, ON L9H 2P7
(905) 628-6412
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cattel, Eaton & Chambers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved