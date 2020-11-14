1/1
Linda WATT
After a courageous battle with cancer, Linda Darlene Watt passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020, in her 73rd year. Loving Mother to daughters Nancy (Rob) Vigh, Tammy Solman (predeceased), Cindy Solman, and 'Ma' to son Ian (Karissa) Clark. Nana loved and cherished all her grandchildren: Samantha, Sierra, and James, Leaf and Rain, and Ariya, Ashton and Alyssia. Linda will be missed by her sisters Janet Bryant and Donna Jordan as well as Herb Solman. Predeceased by her parents Noreen and Don Watt, brother Ian Watt (Sue), and brother-in-law Bob Bryant. Linda loved being outdoors: hiking, camping, or just sitting outside and watching a campfire. These past couple of years Linda was by Tammy's side supporting her daughter's battle with cancer while also fighting her own battle. Linda will be remembered as a strong and determined woman by anyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed by those close to her. Our family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped support Linda at the Juravinski Center and at St. Peters Palliative Care Unit; your compassion and love meant so much to our Mom and our family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton or the Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
