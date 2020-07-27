1/1
Lindsay Isobel McDonald
With great sadness we announce that, Isobel McDonald, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Hamilton General Hospital on July 24, 2020 in her 77th year. Beloved wife of the late James McDonald Sr. (55 years). Loving mother of Jim (Sharlene) and Kim (Brian). Grandma to Olivia, Chelsea, Alyssa, Alex, and Jordan. Great Grandma to Jasper. We would like to thank her dedicated medical team at Hamilton General Hospital and the nurses on 5 West, 6 West and ICU East for their care of our Mother. A special thank you to Dr. L. Martin for her extraordinary care and compassion. As per her wishes, she has been cremated and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Isobel loved her dogs (Bullit and Barclay Maya and Jette) and in lieu of flowers a donation to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA would be appreciated. www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 27, 2020.
