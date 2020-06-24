On Wednesday, June 17, 2020 our dear father Lino Parmigiani passed away in his home, in Houston Texas. He was 84. Loving father of Sandra Freeman, Tiziana Compare (Ed) and Elio Parmigiani. Cherished nonno of Sydney, Austin, Stefano and Alexa. Dear brother of Maria Giansante, Lea Zippilli and Mario Parmigiani. Predeceased by siblings Doninic Parmigiani, Armando Parmigiani, Anna Di Gianvito and Eda Iassonga. Missed also by many nieces, nephews and friends in Canada, the USA and Italy. Lino immigrated from Guardia Vomano, Abruzzo, Italy to Canada in his early 20's with his family and soon to be wife Giuseppina. In his 60's he made the move to Houston, Texas. Before moving from Italy to Canada, he worked on his family farm and had a passion for photography. He was an adventurous, hard working man. When arriving in Canada, he quickly opened businesses and soon after settled in his career as a builder and land developer. He built homes and condominiums in Canada, the USA and Mexico. Lino lived by the philosophy, "work hard, play hard". Making friends and hosting parties everywhere he went. He will be remembered for his zest for life, beautiful work, free spirit, fashion, grand parties and generosity towards all he met along the way. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home (905-664-4222). All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 934 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Masks are mandatory at the church. Private entombment (by invitation) at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.