Passed away peacefully on September 2nd, 2020, in his 86th year. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Ann, of 52 years. Loving father of Terry (Angela), Rick (Rida) and Lisa (Mike). Dear grandpa of Stephanie, Dan and Avery. Survived by his brother Dorcey (Margaret) and predeceased by his sister Charlotte. His nieces and nephews will miss him dearly. Lonnie will be remembered for his contribution to country music. He recorded many albums, hosted radio shows, made television appearances, and enjoyed campfire sing-alongs with this family. Lonnie was a long time employee of Stelco (Hilton Works). He also devoted a lot of his time to the cub scout organization, including serving as Hamilton District Commissioner. Special Thank you to Willowgrove Long-Term Care; words cannot express our appreciation. A private service will be held in Lonnie's memory. A graveside service will take place at Resurrection Cemetery on Saturday, September 5th, 2020, at 10:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made on www.dermodys.com