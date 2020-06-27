With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Lise, our loving, caring and generous mother and attentive friend. She was 87 years old. Lise Wehrle-Swartz left us peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in her home at Amica Stoney Creek surrounded by her loved ones and caring staff whom we thank very much. Lise was known for her smile, her decisiveness, her love of music and for caring about each and every person who crossed her path. She remembered names and events, taking the time to follow up with her friends on how things had gone. She never missed to remember a birthday or important date in the lives of those she loved and cared for. Mom was also known for her savvy sense of business. Her compassion and love for helping others was unwavering throughout her life. Her vibrant presence will be dearly missed by us all, her glamour and sophistication always remembered as a role model. Lise was predeceased by her 1st husband and the father of her daughters, Real Dufresne, predeceased by her 2nd husband and the love of her life, Norbert Wehrle, predeceased by her 3rd husband and devoted father and grandfather, Ken Swartz. Lise leaves behind in grief her children and their loved ones which she held preciously in her own heart: Louise Dufresne (Yvan, Tiffany, Emilie), late Marie-Claude Dufresne (Serge, Alexandre, Michele), Gary Wehrle (Keith) and Debi Finlay (Kim, Connor, Adam, Allison, Aiden). She also leaves a huge void in the lives of her longtime friends, Jean Todd (Jean). The family is eternally grateful for the loving presence of Kim Woods in the last few months of COVID restrictions when we could not visit. It made all the difference for us, and for mom. Thank you! Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.donaldvbrown.ca. Memorial donations can be made to any of the following charities: Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Canadian Cancer Society, ALS Society of Canada, Good Shepherd Centre, or the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra. Maman, je t'aime. Ciao bella!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.