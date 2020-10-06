1/1
Ljiljana Simic
1966-06-25 - 2020-09-18
Ljilja was a loving, brave and courageous woman. The daughter of the late Stojadin and Jovanka Simic. Ljilja moved to Canada at the young age of 17 from former Yugoslavia, where she created a life for herself. She prided herself in her independence and was well known in the community and Serbian Orthodox Church. Ljilja had two beautiful children that she was fortunate to raise around her loving family and was able to share the special moments in life with her daughter's wedding and the birth of her first grandchild. Ljilja lived a vibrant life, and she will be greatly missed by her children, Tamara (Taras Stys), and Stefan. Ljilja will be forever remembered by her siblings, Snezana (Stanimir Spasic), Zvezdana (Ljubinko Milosavljevic), Dosta (Zlatko Stankovic), and Veroljub, her beautiful granddaughter Sophia, her nieces and nephews Ankica, Nedeljko, Aleksandar, Lazar, Marija, Katarina, Jelena, Milomir, and Andrijana, along with all of her extended family and friends in Canada and overseas. Due to COVID-19, visitation and interment will be held private for family and close friends only.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
