1/1
Rev. Lloyd Dr. GESNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Murial Gesner. Loving father of Stephen Gesner (Debbie Cameron) and Susan Gesner (Sean Trueland). Proud grandfather of Rory and Jaime Trueland, and Cameron and Konrad Gesner. Dear brother of Harry Gesner. Starting his career as a teacher in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Lloyd met the love of his life, Muriel Ferguson, and they went on to live a life of adventure, travel and learning. Lloyd attended theology school to become an Anglican minister, and that calling took him to Minnesota, Ontario, Ohio, Tennessee and finally a return to Ontario. During that time, he was a teacher and headmaster at a number of ecumenical schools, as well as maintaining his role as a priest in both Anglican and Episcopalian churches in Canada and the United States. His real passion was reading and learning. His home was filled with fiction and non-fiction books on bookshelves that were constantly being emptied and filled up again. He shared his books willingly, as long as he had a chance to discuss them with the borrower after the fact. And often those borrowers were his grandchildren, who were his greatest joy. As per Lloyd's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved