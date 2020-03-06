|
|
Lloyd, 73, passed away on March 1, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital. He is survived by his children, Lloyd Jr., Leisl, and Anthony; his siblings Valerie, Marjorie, Vivienne, and Carl; his grandchildren, extended family and friends. The family invite friends to Celebrate Lloyd's life at the DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ROBINSON CHAPEL (King Street East at Wellington) on Saturday, April 4th at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations can be made in his name to Prostate Cancer Canada
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020