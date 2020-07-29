1/1
Lloyd Harvy DAVIS
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Lloyd at the age of 74, on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Owen Sound Hospital, with his family by his side. Loving husband of Karen (nee Mathies) for just shy of 55 years. Dear father of Donald (Denise), and Darald. Cherished grandfather of Ryan (Darla), Nathan (Kyla), Lee, Houston, and great-grandfather of Bowie. Beloved brother of Leola, Laverne, Louise, and brother-in-law of Neil (Linda). Predeceased by his siblings Barbara and Bob. Lloyd will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Please RSVP by going to the funeral home website or by calling 905-689-4852. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
