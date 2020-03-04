|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Audrey for 65 years. Loving father of Patricia, Kathleen, Carol, David, JoAnne, Dennis and Lori. Cherished grandfather of 12, great-grandfather of 15 and great great-grandfather of 4. Lloyd is also survived by his sister Annie. He will be missed by many extended family members and friends. He was a simple and honest man, who never had time for anything except for a warm beer, TV, and Monday night Bingo with his wife. A Memorial Service will be held at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton (East of Sanford), on Friday March 6th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 4, 2020