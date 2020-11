Or Copy this URL to Share

In memory of Flying Officer Lloyd Peter Hedley, RCAF #430 Squadron, our uncle and brother, 1922 - 1945. Killed April 26, 1945 while on operations over Hamburg, Germany. We will never forget his sacrifice.



