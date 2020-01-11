|
Peacefully in his sleep at home on January 10, 2020 in his 77th year. Beloved husband to Jean and father to Scott. Predeceased by his mother Joyce and by his brother Sam. Dear brother-in-law to Alistair Hamilton (Rachel), Duncan Hamilton of Scotland and Alison Stott (Ian), of Scotland. In keeping with Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020