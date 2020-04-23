Home

It's with heavy hearts we lay to rest a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and daughter, Lois Doreen Simmons (Jardine) passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in her 73rd year at Victoria Hospital (London, Ontario). Born December 29, 1947, left behind many friends and family who remember her by her infectious laughter, her loving demeanor and a smile that was warm and welcoming. Lois was our ROCK, she would listen without judgement but, she would tell you like it is! Our ROCK may be gone but her memory will always remain in our hearts forever. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Clifford Simmons Sr. and her four children, Nadine Poole (Blair Poole), Clifford Simmons Jr. (Brenda Simmons), David Simmons, Susan Taylor (Marty Taylor) along with 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. As per Lois' wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no funeral services.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020
