Cooper Funeral Home
19 Talbot Street West
Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
(519) 587-4414
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
30 Erie Avenue North
Fisherville, ON
Lois Elizabeth ARNOLD

Lois Elizabeth ARNOLD Obituary
Peacefully at Cedarwood Nursing Home, Simcoe on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Lois Arnold (nee Hoover), wife of the late Ross Arnold (1989), in her 91st year. Beloved mother of Donna and Vic Janz of Medicine Hat, Alberta; Tom and Maxine of Fisherville; Marg and Stephen Speller of Rodney and Mike and Kim of Simcoe. Loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dear sister and sister-in-law of David and Jean Hoover, Carol Williams, Emma and Mike Depner, Jean Smith and Raymond and Sandy Arnold. Friends are invited to call at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis on Wednesday, January 22nd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service for Lois will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 30 Erie Avenue North, Fisherville, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. If desired, donations to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 20, 2020
