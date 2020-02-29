|
|
With broken hearts we announce the passing of Lois Ella McGee in her 90th year, on February 26, 2020. Peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, she went on her way to be in the embracing arms of her angels. Predeceased by her husband Robert, daughter Colleen, son Patrick, mother Winnifred Heslop, father William Marchant, and step-father Caven Heslop. Dearly loved and missed by sons Ronald, Daniel (Greg), grandsons Connor and Riley, and special cousin Bernice Brown. She was a beloved Mom, Nana, and friend. She will be missed by many extended family. Lois was a devoted Avon lady for nearly 70 years, and would like to thank her ladies for friendship, community, and empowerment. She loved to do crafts, flower arranging, colouring, and organizing and hosting family social events of all sorts. She was happiest surrounded by family and friends. Friends will be received by the family on Thursday, March 5th, from 12:00 until the time of Lois' Service at 1:00 at Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main St, Dundas, followed by Interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Living Hamilton, or to McMaster Childrens' Hospital would be appreciated for saving her grandson's life. Many thanks to the wonderful support care teams at Bayshore Home Health, with a special thank-you to Geraldine and Miroslav for helping keep Ron and Lois in their home. Thanks also to St Joseph's Hospital Medical Step-Down unit for providing compassionate final care. Please sign Lois' online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca "Good-bye my family, my life is passed. I loved you all to the very last. Weep not for me, but courage take. Love each other, for my sake. For those you love don't go away They walk beside you every day." -Mom
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020