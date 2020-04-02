|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lois Freeman-Collins on March 26 at the age of 63. Daughter of Earl and Alice Freeman, beloved wife of Doug Collins, loving mother of Benjamin and Nathan Collins and a beloved friend to many. Lois was a passionate community organizer, an amazing baker and a voracious reader whose loss will be felt by many. A graveside funeral was held on March 27th. A proper memorial service will be held after the coronavirus pandemic calms down. We would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Juravinski Cancer Centre for all their work and to everyone who has been their to support us.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020