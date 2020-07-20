Died peacefully at Pinehaven Nursing Home in Waterloo attended by loved ones, at the age of 88. Lois was a sassy, funny, loving woman, known for her deep love of fashion, shopping, manicures, nature, and animals, and an avid fan of the Blue Jays and Maple Leafs,. She adored the colour purple, and was known for the purple streaks in her hair, and was usually dressed head to toe in fuchsia or purple outfits, refusing to wear “old lady” clothes. She prided herself on being a “hip granny”, always enjoying celebrity gossip or discussions about sports and politics over a cup of tea, or her favourite Baileys on the rocks. Lois is predeceased by her husband Oliver Mowat, grandson Joshua Henwood, sister Vera Mason (Fred), and brothers Gordon and Lewis (Geraldine). She is survived by her brother Gerald Wilbur (Joyce), and will be deeply missed by her daughter Cathy Henwood (Jim) and son Gord Mowat (Sue), as well as her grandchildren Tara, Shane, Scott, Alison, Jennifer, and Nathan, and her nieces and nephews. Cremation to follow. As per her wishes there will be a private memorial service at a later date. If desired, donations would be welcome for the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Nature Conservancy of Canada in lieu of flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store