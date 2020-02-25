Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Pronesti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Marie Pronesti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Marie Pronesti Obituary
Lois Marie Pronesti passed away peacefully at her home in her 63rd year on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her devoted husband Angelo Pronesti, and loving daughters Sarah Pronesti (Brent Smith), Allison (Sean) Goodall, Stefanie (Stephane) Allaire. Loving grandma to Ava, Aislyn, Maielle, Cole, Isla, Ellie and Grayson. Survived by her siblings Bob (Ruth) Philip, Marilyn Beach, Shirley (late Doug) Srigley, Gordon (Eileen) Philip, Doreen (Gus) Jurcina. A special thank you to the Physicians and staff of Juravinski Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Wednesday, February 26th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Cancer Assistance Program or to Down Syndrome Association of Hamilton would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -