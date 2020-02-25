|
|
Lois Marie Pronesti passed away peacefully at her home in her 63rd year on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her devoted husband Angelo Pronesti, and loving daughters Sarah Pronesti (Brent Smith), Allison (Sean) Goodall, Stefanie (Stephane) Allaire. Loving grandma to Ava, Aislyn, Maielle, Cole, Isla, Ellie and Grayson. Survived by her siblings Bob (Ruth) Philip, Marilyn Beach, Shirley (late Doug) Srigley, Gordon (Eileen) Philip, Doreen (Gus) Jurcina. A special thank you to the Physicians and staff of Juravinski Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Wednesday, February 26th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Cancer Assistance Program or to Down Syndrome Association of Hamilton would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020