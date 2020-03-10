|
Has gone on to her eternal reward resting in the loving arms of her heavenly Father on March 6, 2020. Loni was born in Alexandrow, Poland on August 28, 1931. She relocated to Germany during WWII and in 1954 followed her husband to Canada. Beloved wife of the late Werner Ahnert. Loving mother of Jack (Lorraine), Ralph (Helen) and Susie Olkusz (Bob). Cherished Oma of Jocelyn, Jesse, Rachelle, Jason, Christina, Karen and Joey. Tic Toc Oma of nineteen great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Willi Kurtz (Ilse) and Horst Kurtz (Brigitte). Will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Loni had a kind and generous heart and many were the recipients of her love and hospitality. She was an amazing cook/baker/gardener and crafter. She excelled at cooking for a crowd, growing vegetables and flowers for the benefit of many and knitting, crocheting and stitching items to donate and give away. Her amazing talents were confirmed by the many ribbons she won at the Ancaster Fair over many decades. Loni loved to travel and visit her family and friends near and far. Special thanks to the staff of The Wellington for their exceptional care. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9 am until the time of Funeral Service at 10 am in the chapel. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 10, 2020