It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Lonny David Hepburn of Owen Sound, Ontario, on February 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Lonny died peacefully at Chapman House with his spouse of 34 years, Bill Warburton, by his side. Lonny will now be with his family as he is predeceased by his parents, Alex and Bella Hepburn (née Tigert) and is predeceased by his five siblings, Edith (Sandy Downey), William (Shirley Rogers), Ivan (June Bye), Dennis and Robert. Lonny was a proprietor of Hillcrest Florists in Burlington, Ontario and worked for 40 years as a florist. Lonny could turn weeds into breath-taking arrangements. Lonny will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours. He will also be missed by his children, Jake (dog), Tuxy, Charlotte, Paddington and Daisy-May (cats). But mostly, Lonny will be missed by his spouse, Bill. The incredible compassion of family, friends, neighbours and the staff of Chapman House, to both Lonny and Bill, is deeply appreciated. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. George's Anglican Church, 1049 4th Avenue East, Owen Sound. Donations can be made to Chapman House Hospice or the Grey Bruce Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.greybrucecremation.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020