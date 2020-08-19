It is with deep sadness, I announce the passing of my wife, Lori, quietly at Saint Peters. She will be missed by husband Jim, son Jeff, daughter Michelle, grandchildren Krista, Jessie, Robert and sister Donna. Lori was retired from Canada Post. Thanks to the doctors and staff at both Saint Peters and Juravinski Cancer Center. Special thanks to the L.H.I.N. and the personal support workers from C.B.I. for their care and help in her final battle with cancer. Cremation has already taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Juravinski Cancer Center would be appreciated.



