FERGUSSON, Loreen Margaret (Gordon) August 25 1921— September 3 2020 Loree passed away peacefully at Chartwell Willowgrove Nursing Home in Hamilton in her 100th year with her children at her side. Loree was born in Galt Ontario, (Cambridge) to parents Margaurite and Hugh Gordon. Though small in stature she was mighty in spirit and pursued everything with passion and failure was not an option. Whether academics, sports or elocution lessons, she excelled. Her love of track and field and basketball brought her accolades and some of her marathon records were not broken until 20 years later. Loree met the love of her life Ted Fergusson at her church youth group when he moved to Galt to become an undertaker and she was an executive secretary at Babcock Wilcox. They married and moved to Wallaceberg, Ontario, then to Hamilton, Ted's hometown and home of family business T.J.A. Fergusson & Son Insurance. Loree was a dedicated wife to Ted (deceased 1986 ), mother to daughter Leslee Bell (husband Tom Bell) and son Gordon Fergusson (wife Merri) , grandmother to Bryan Bell (wife Nicole), Greg Bell (wife Becci), Ross Fergusson (wife Ashlee) and Jill Fergusson (Jeremy). Loree was "Great Fergusson" to great grandkids Myles and Sadie Bell and Caileigh Bell. She was predeceased by her younger siblings Shirley Kress (husband Len Kress) and Jack Gordon (wife Marlene). Throughout her life she enjoyed travel, a cottage on Lake Scugog, a home in Venice Florida but maintained her main home in Hamilton. When her beloved husband Ted died in his early 60's she became very self sufficient driving to Florida annually well into her early 80s. She filled her time with curling, gardening, ceramics, needlepoint, decorating, sewing, reading, and her Tiger Cats. She was a longtime member of New Westminister Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, the Women's Missionary Society and later attended Knox Presbyterian in Burlington. She was very proud of her Presbyterian roots. In the latter part of her life she moved into an apartment in Burlington for 5 years, then Martha's Landing Retirement Home in Burlington and when her health failed she moved into Chartwell Willowgrove Nursing Home in Hamilton for the last 4 years. Loree lived a long and productive life and celebrated her 99th birthday exactly one week before her death. The last few years of her life lacked her usual zest and energy as dementia took hold of her life making it more of an existence and less of a joy. Always a character, feisty and driven by her causes and loves, she will never be forgotten by her entire family, friends, caregivers and Florida friend Bob Bauer (deceased). In honour of her life, and under the Covid 19 limitations, there will be a private graveside service at Woodland Cemetery in Hamilton. A celebration of life will take place at a later date to reflect on a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association or a charity of your choosing. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Chartwell Willowgrove for making her last years as comfortable and memorable as possible.