On Monday, November 9, 2020 our beloved mother, nana, sister and friend passed into the arms of her Lord at the age of 81. Lori was born in Antler, Saskatchewan and moved around the prairies as a P.K. She settled in Ontario and had a long career teaching at Guido de Bres Christian High School in Hamilton. She earned multiple degrees at McMaster University while she worked. She served the Lord faithfully, volunteering in several ministries after her retirement and she was a blessing to all that were fortunate to have met her. She is survived by her children Michael (Rittu) and Donna (Jim), and her grandchildren, Ryan and Colin, Calvin and Shawn. She is also survived by her sister Arla (Lorne) and brother Don (Shirley) and sister-in-law Gloria. She will be fondly remembered by her late husband Harold Snow's family, Deb, Lois, Susan, Wade, Al, Sandi and their children. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Blessings Christian Church, 115 Stanley Avenue, Hamilton. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance must be reserved in advance by contacting the Church at 905-912-0458 or at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/memorial-service-for-lori-snow-tickets-128637489193
. If desired, memorial contributions to Streetlight Christian Ministries would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com