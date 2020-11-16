1/1
Lorenzo Alfano
1934 - 2020
Lorenzo lived a life full of laughter and joy. His charismatic character charmed all that knew him. With our blessings, he passed knowing how much we all adored him. Grateful to the woman he admired for 62 years, his beautiful wife, Angela, whose love, care and attention allowed him to live in the comfort of his home for 86 years. The funniest, best dad to Maria and Bob Gamble, Enza Alfano, Carmen Alfano and Kathi Wilson, Linda and Kerry Jackson. Left to live his Legacy, his grandchildren Adam and Kahlya, Ryan and Stephanie, Matthew and Ryan, Kayla, Alexis, Elena, Sabrina and Hannah. Proud bisnonno to Robbie, Charlie and Jack. Brother of Carmelina, Gaetano and Giovanni Alfano of Racalmuto, Sicily, Giuseppe and Anna Alfano. Brother-in-law to Maria and Salvatore Billone, late Gaetano and Maria Miceli, Peter and late Elena Miceli. Will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Thank you to the Juravinski ICU incredible staff and Dr. Dionne for your love and support. Due to current COVID-19 regulations masks are mandatory and guests must RSVP by visiting www.dermodys.com or by calling (905) 388-4141. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (between Mohawk and Fennell) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Site, 416 Mohawk Rd. E. on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. Private Family Interment to follow. If able, please support the Hamilton Alzheimer's Society in memory of Lorenzo's Legacy. "Celebrate & Appreciate"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Site
NOV
18
Interment
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
