Passed away peacefully at Pine Villa Nursing Home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of the late Vilma (nee Pasqua). Loved by his children Carlo (Rosanna) and Franco (Melissa). Cherished Nonno of Selena, Sophia, Matteo (2018), Dante and Gioia. Brother of Mario Avolio and predeceased by siblings Maria Cercone, Michael and Francesco Avolio. He was also loved by his extended family and friends from Canada, United States and Italy. Frank was a retiree of J.I. Case International Harvester where he worked for over 35 years. Papa was a very proud and selfless man. He loved and spoke highly of his children and grandchildren and his biggest heartache was his wife Vilma and his grandson Matteo. He had a genuine giving spirit and touched many lives with his generosity. Despite his circumstances in life he will forever be remembered for his love, kindness, music and his boldness in making everyone laugh along with his classic italian "bestemmiare". He always remained positive even in the last couple of years as to not burden his family with his struggles. He will be truly missed by all who loved him. Special thanks to the staff at Pine Villa for their exceptional care and compassion. Due to the current pandemic, private arrangements are being made at Smith's Funeral Home, Stoney Creek, 905-664-4222. A Memorial Mass and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to Parkinson Canada or Scleroderma Foundation will be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 27, 2020