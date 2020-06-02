The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada, (Hamilton) is saddened to announce the death of Sister Loretto Ford at University Hospital, London on June 1, 2020 in her 67th year as a Sister of St. Joseph. Sister was born and raised in Hamilton, one of fifteen siblings, the daughter of the late Edward Ford and Loretto Knapman and was predeceased by her brothers John and Dan and her sisters Rosalie, Marcielle Barry, Helen Barry, Colleen Dean, Loretto Beninger and Mary Catherine Gallagher. She will be missed, and her memory will live on in the hearts of her brothers Edward (Eleanor), Mike (Karen), Pat (Marge) and her sisters, Jackie Matthews, Nora Jean Corsini and Maureen Boschler, her many nieces and nephews and the members of her Religious Community. Sister Loretto's deep faith, outgoing personality, warmth, generosity, compassion and humour were appreciated by all whom she ministered to, as a housekeeper in Cambridge and Brantford and as a RNA in Brantford, Hamilton and as a Missionary in Guatemala. Upon returning from Guatemala she continued to minister in Pastoral Care at St. Joseph's Hospital Hamilton and later St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. Her gifts as a hairdresser also endeared her to many. For years Sister Loretto was an active member of the Hamilton Residence. Despite illness Sister continued to bring life and laughter to the Hamilton community. In 2019 she was accepted into St. Joseph's Residence in London. We are grateful to the many caregivers in both Hamilton and London whose professional and compassionate care enabled her to thrive. There will be a private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations and condolences can be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada, 302-911 Golf Links Road, Ancaster, Ontario L9K 1H9. www.dermodys.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 2, 2020.