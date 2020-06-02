Sister Loretto (Mildred) FORD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loretto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada, (Hamilton) is saddened to announce the death of Sister Loretto Ford at University Hospital, London on June 1, 2020 in her 67th year as a Sister of St. Joseph. Sister was born and raised in Hamilton, one of fifteen siblings, the daughter of the late Edward Ford and Loretto Knapman and was predeceased by her brothers John and Dan and her sisters Rosalie, Marcielle Barry, Helen Barry, Colleen Dean, Loretto Beninger and Mary Catherine Gallagher. She will be missed, and her memory will live on in the hearts of her brothers Edward (Eleanor), Mike (Karen), Pat (Marge) and her sisters, Jackie Matthews, Nora Jean Corsini and Maureen Boschler, her many nieces and nephews and the members of her Religious Community. Sister Loretto's deep faith, outgoing personality, warmth, generosity, compassion and humour were appreciated by all whom she ministered to, as a housekeeper in Cambridge and Brantford and as a RNA in Brantford, Hamilton and as a Missionary in Guatemala. Upon returning from Guatemala she continued to minister in Pastoral Care at St. Joseph's Hospital Hamilton and later St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. Her gifts as a hairdresser also endeared her to many. For years Sister Loretto was an active member of the Hamilton Residence. Despite illness Sister continued to bring life and laughter to the Hamilton community. In 2019 she was accepted into St. Joseph's Residence in London. We are grateful to the many caregivers in both Hamilton and London whose professional and compassionate care enabled her to thrive. There will be a private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations and condolences can be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada, 302-911 Golf Links Road, Ancaster, Ontario L9K 1H9. www.dermodys.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - East Avenue South
7 East Avenue South
Hamilton, ON L8N 2T3
(905) 572-7900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved