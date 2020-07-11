1/
Lori-Anne ROSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori-Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts the family of Lori-Anne Rose (Beckon) announce her passing on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 56. Lori-Anne was born on March 12, 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario to her parents Ray and Shirley Beckon (deceased). Survived by her husband John Rose, son Arren Stewart, daughter-in-law Cheryl Stewart, all six of her siblings April Brydes, Shirley Chambers (Darrell Chambers), Scott Beckon (Avril Beckon), Jan Chambers, Cathy Rice, and Clifford Beckon, in-law's Abe and Roseanne, numerous nieces and nephews, daughter-in-law Leah and granddaughter Lilly. In Shirley's words, Lori-Anne was a "sassy, classy, beautiful bright light." She truly lit up a room. Before retirement, she buzzed around the Service Canada office cheerfully helping everyone. At home, she always had enough snacks for a party at any time. In the summer you'd find her enjoying the backyard with her Boxer and a cold Heineken. There will be a service limited to close family and friends. Those who wish to honour her life may donate to her favourite charity, Boxer Rescue Ontario in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.forestlawnmemorial.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - LONDON
2001 Dundas Street E.
London, ON N5V 1P6
519-451-2410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Lawn - LONDON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved