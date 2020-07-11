With heavy hearts the family of Lori-Anne Rose (Beckon) announce her passing on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 56. Lori-Anne was born on March 12, 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario to her parents Ray and Shirley Beckon (deceased). Survived by her husband John Rose, son Arren Stewart, daughter-in-law Cheryl Stewart, all six of her siblings April Brydes, Shirley Chambers (Darrell Chambers), Scott Beckon (Avril Beckon), Jan Chambers, Cathy Rice, and Clifford Beckon, in-law's Abe and Roseanne, numerous nieces and nephews, daughter-in-law Leah and granddaughter Lilly. In Shirley's words, Lori-Anne was a "sassy, classy, beautiful bright light." She truly lit up a room. Before retirement, she buzzed around the Service Canada office cheerfully helping everyone. At home, she always had enough snacks for a party at any time. In the summer you'd find her enjoying the backyard with her Boxer and a cold Heineken. There will be a service limited to close family and friends. Those who wish to honour her life may donate to her favourite charity, Boxer Rescue Ontario in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.forestlawnmemorial.ca