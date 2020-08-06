1/1
Lori (Smith-Sanelli) CASTELLANO
"SWEET DREAMS OUR ANGEL" Peacefully at The Carpenter Hospice in Burlington on Thursday, July 30th at the age of 56. Beloved spouse of Steven Sanelli. Loving mother of Matthew Dushko. Survived by sisters Connie Smith (Dave) and Judy Misbach, nephews Paul Tuk, Adam Tuk (Tormi) and Riley Smith. Predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Joyce Smith, brothers Scott Smith and Jerry Smith, and grandparents Art & Helen Ashbaugh. Lori will be greatly missed by her father-in-law Frank Sanelli, mother-in-law Dorothy Sanelli, brother-in-law Joe Sanelli (and family) and all of her family and friends. Special thanks to the LHIN staff, palliative care team of nurses and personal support workers, and to Brian Klooster for the spiritual support provided. A warm thank you to Lori's caregivers Gonxhe Vukelaj and Blessing Okonobo for their on-going assistance, and to Zen Dushko and cousins Darlene Lamont (Jim) and David Avery (Sylvia) for their support. Heartfelt gratitude to the staff of The Carpenter Hospice for their kindness and compassion. A private interment for family and close friends will be held at a later date. "AT THE END OF THE DAY, LET OUR FAITH ALWAYS BE LIKE A HUMMINGBIRD RETURNING TO ITS FAVORITE FLOWER"

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 6, 2020.
