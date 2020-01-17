|
|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Lori at home on January 15, 2020. Lori will be remembered by her children Patricia (Michael), Randall (Sharianne), Ryan (Whitney) and eight grandchildren. She will be forever missed by her identical twin sister Lynn Morrison (Greg). Cherished mother to her pet babies Blossom and Taco. Also survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins. Lori is predeceased by her parents Norman Sr. and Anna Donovan, brother Norman Jr. and granddaughter. Special thank you to the LHIN team, VON and nurses and staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre for all their care and compassion. Private services were held at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020