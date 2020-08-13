At Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Lori Prestney (née Aitchison) peacefully passed away at the age of 64. Lori was the beloved wife of Paul Prestney for 43 years and a loving mother to Thomas (Tanya), and Scott (Sarah). Cherished grandmother of Lexi, Thomas, Lily, Jack and Tobin. Dear sister of Rob Aitchison (Karen), and Bill (Maria), and dear aunt of Miya (Glenn) and John William and his son, Liam. Loved sister-in-law of Maribeth Prestney and Richie Prestney (deceased). Lori will also be sadly missed by the Beckley Beach family. Lori was happiest at the beach with her toes in the sand, and friends at her side. Heaven has gained an angel. As one of the most kind and gentle souls, Lori will be incredibly missed by so many. A private service will be held for Lori at Lanes Cemetery. Memorial donations to McNally House Hospice (http://www.mcnallyhousehospice.com/donate-now/
