Passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020 at the age of 54. Loving wife of Danny Ducheno. Cherished mother of Scott, Chantel and Cheyanne. Sister to John, Billy, Kim, Rory, Patsy, Laura, Deenna and Kelly. Predeceased by her parents Bill Scott and Evelyn Spence and siblings Marsha and Jeffrey. As per Lorna's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.