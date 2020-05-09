Lorna Sharon Ducheno
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020 at the age of 54. Loving wife of Danny Ducheno. Cherished mother of Scott, Chantel and Cheyanne. Sister to John, Billy, Kim, Rory, Patsy, Laura, Deenna and Kelly. Predeceased by her parents Bill Scott and Evelyn Spence and siblings Marsha and Jeffrey. As per Lorna's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved