On Saturday, September 19, 2020 we lost a beautiful soul - a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Lorna is survived by her husband John, son Samuel (Mel), her grandchildren Alex and Lilly, two sisters Olivia (George) and Kathleen (Jamie). She will be missed by nieces, nephews, family in Scotland and many friends. Lorna was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Lillias and her sister Sandra (Stan). A private service was held followed by cremation.