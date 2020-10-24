It is with profound sadness that the family of Lorne Alexander Haley announces his peaceful passing on October 22, 2020 at the age of 79, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Lorne lived his life with purpose, quiet dignity, and integrity. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Margaret. Survived by his wife Barbara, his children Lorne (LeeAnn), Chris (Lili), Rob (Tammy), and Ron (Sandy). Lorne was a much loved and adored Poppa to his grandchildren Jenna, Tyler, Jacob, Evan, Emillee, Gregory (Allison), Cassandra (Justin), Daniel, and Sarah (Eric). Lorne was born in Hamilton. He was a respected Chartered Accountant for more than 40 years. After attaining his Chartered Accountant designation in 1965, he began his career at Wright, Erickson, Lee & Company. Lorne went on to join the firm Price Waterhouse, serving in various senior leadership positions including Managing Partner at the Hamilton office. He retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2002. For two decades, Lorne supported Dundas Little League as a dedicated coach. He also shared his talents and knowledge while volunteering at Legal Aid Ontario in Toronto for many years. Lorne was a kind and humble gentleman with an incredible and unparalleled work ethic. He possessed a unique balance of strength, consistency, and fairness. His drive and ambition allowed him to live a full life which he generously shared with his family and many friends. Lorne enjoyed theatre, history, travelling, and reading an interesting book on his back deck with a glass of wine. He was a longtime suffering season ticket holder of the Toronto Maple Leafs and enjoyed travelling to many NCAA March Madness Tournament games. Lorne will be sorely missed by those who had the good fortune to know him. Our deepest gratitude is extended to his dear friends and family members for their devoted support. The family is also indebted to the compassionate nurses and support staff at the Villages of Wentworth Heights. A special thank you to Lorne's private caregivers, Jennifer and Brenda, who were a great comfort to our family. As per Lorne's wishes, cremation has taken place. Lorne's family will receive visitors at BAY GARDENS FUNERAL HOME, 947 Rymal Rd. E. HAMILTON on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Hamilton and Halton would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca