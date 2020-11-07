It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing Lorraine Alberta Harvey (nee Groat), she was known her entire life as Suzy. She is to be reunited with her loving husband of 60 years Roy Harvey and her cat, Sweet Willie. Predeceased welcoming committee: by her parents Peter and Marie Groat, brother Michael Groat and sister, June Stevenson, Harvey Brown, Robert Elston, Roy Buchanan, Mary, David, Craig Zelinski and Bill and Carol McKinley She leaves behind her Loving daughters Lee Cooper- Bob; Elizabeth Harvey-Glen Miller and Janis Harvey-McKenna-Patrick; Baby daughter Monique O'Neill- Ed. Just like a daughter Ginny Hammill. Suzy will be greatly missed by devoted niece Shelly Belot, grandchildren Ryan Cooper-Cindy, Colin Cooper-Jen, Candice Murray-Pete, Retired soldier Brendon McKenna, Great grandchildren River, Koda, Cheyenne, Saileeana, Iya and Davis. Beloved sister Donna Howson -George , Toni Groat,-Roy, Jerry Stevenson and Lindy. Suzy leaves behind many nieces and nephews who have given her great joy in life Mom was lucky to make a new friend so late in life as devoted and wonderful as Sheryl Suzy was proud of her three daughters and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She spent many hours with grandson Ryan teaching him traditional Native beading, she attended the Mohawk Long House and with daughter Janis, sang with the Mohawk Women Singers. Suzy also enjoyed learning the Mohawk language with her sister Toni. Hamilton has always been home to for Suzy, it is where she met the love of her life Roy. They each worked hard to build a home for their girls; Roy at Westinghouse for 25 years, while Suzy worked and excelled at Columbian Chemicals, the RBG Tea room, The Secret Garden Tea Room and her most rewarding opportunity as a lunch room supervisor at Earl Kitchener Elementary school. Our home was open 24 hours a day to friends, family, troubled strangers and any and all animals. Our home was always filled with love and laughter. Children were never hushed or sent away to be quiet, a kinder more thoughtful person I have yet to meet. Our mother always smiled at everyone when she walked down the street. The world needs more people who are willing to slow down and spend time with the friend or stranger standing right in front of you. Everyone who was fortunate enough to cross her threshold will testify to her compassion for people, her integrity, pride and that special something that make nannies magic. As a proud Mohawk of the Turtle Clan, Suzy boasted her faith and strength came from her beloved, Haudenosaunee culture. Once in a Blue Moon someone crosses your path and changes your life forever, our mother was that person. Soft spoken and calm, mom looked right into your soul when she spoke to you and you believed every word when she promised that everything was going to be alright. We would like to thank Dr. Chris Rabbat, the kidney clinic and all the hard-working nurses and staff - Especially, nurse Helen and Carol from Red Lake. And room mate Margarita Mom, "Love you to the moon and back!"