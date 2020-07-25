1/1
Lorraine Bernice Colling
Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital at the age of 81. Dear mother of Terry. Loving sister of Donna (the late Ernie), Judy (Leslie), Sherry, Georgina, Brian, Patsy (Karl), Fred (Nancy), Rick (Linda), and Debbie (the late Doug). She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A special thanks to Debbie for her constant care and support of her sister. DUE TO COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, MASKS ARE MANDATORY. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave., between Mohawk and Fennell) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment at North Glanford Cemetery. www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
JUL
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
